Celebrities defend Sha’Carri Richardson after positive test for marijuana

Rising American track-and-field star, Sha’Carri Richardson, has celebrities flocking to her defence after she was banned from the Olympics following a positive marijuana test.

The Olympics and athletes are finding themselves in the headlines again… and not for the most positive reasons. Texan born runner, 21-year-old Richardson, was a hopeful for this year’s Olympic Games.

In June, Richardson competed in the qualifiers for “the US track-and-field Olympic Trials in [Eugene,] Oregon”. She won her 100m event in an impressive 10.86 seconds.

However, the drug tests that were conducted at the event returned with a positive result for Richardson­­–proving that she had traces of marijuana in her system.

Richardson smoked marijuana while in Oregon, where recreational use is legal, after finding out from a reporter that her biological mother had died.

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), marijuana is “banned under competition rules” which led them to enforcing a one month ban on Richardson.

The young track star accepted USADA’s terms and has been officially “suspended from the [country’s] Olympic team”.

Sign the petition. Sha’Carri Richardson suspended from the Olympics! #LetShaCarriRun https://t.co/OR7dqqhRCo — Aldis Hodge (@AldisHodge) July 5, 2021

The CEO of USADA, Travis T. Tygart, had this to say in a formal statement:

“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her.”

Following the announcement, some of the entertainment world’s biggest names have spoken out against the ruling.

“The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something that should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be Flojo,” tweeted actor Seth Rogen.

“Me too,” rapper Cardi B tweeted (with a prayer emoji) in response to another tweet where the author expressed their concern for Richardson’s mental health under the current public scrutiny.

“Weed is great for many a thing but running faster isn’t one of them. LET HER RUN!!! #ShacarriRichardson” tweeted actress Gabrielle Union.

The aforementioned tweets are only a handful of people coming to Richardson’s defence. In an interview with the US Today show, the young athlete shared her views of the situation. Richardson said: “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do … I still made that decision.”

“I want to take responsibility for my actions. I’m not looking for an excuse.”

According to reports, Richardson turned to marijuana after discovering the death of her biological mother from a reporter.

“I was just trying to hide my pain,” said Richardson during her Today interview.