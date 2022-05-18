Marvel critics say ‘She-Hulk’ isn’t buff enough

The trailer for the newest MCU show on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has received a lot of criticism that the Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, doesn’t look hulky enough.

Fans are questioning the dramatic differences between the original Hulk and the new female character because she looks mighty slender.

The Hulk is known for his huge, muscular build and folks are upset that She-Hulk isn’t as buff but, in the creator’s defence, she looks just like the original comic book’s depiction of the character.

Either way, it hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from sharing their opinions on the new show.

Watch the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.