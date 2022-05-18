US men’s and women’s soccer teams will now be paid equally

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) has decided that the women’s and men’s teals will receive equal pay from here on out.

The USSF, US Women’s National Team Players Association and the US National Soccer Team Players Association have agreed to a deal that achieves “equal pay and set the global standard moving forward in international soccer.”

This means the US soccer teams will be the first to receive equal FIFA World Cup prize money.

US Soccer President, Cindy Parlow Cone said: “This is a truly historic moment,”

“These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.”

“US Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

👏👏👏”U.S. women’s and men’s national soccer teams close pay gap with ‘game-changing’ deal” https://t.co/h8gllOOclf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 18, 2022

It’s safe to say football fans are pleased to hear the news.