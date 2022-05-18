Pop star Cody Simpson has qualified for the Australian swim team

Singer Cody Simpson has earned himself a place in the Australian swim team which could see him compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Maybe you remember him as the kid that sang iYiYiY (feat. Flo Rida), or as Miley Cyrus’ ex-boyfriend, or perhaps as the winner of Australia’s The Masked Singer (unlikely), but now, Cody Simpson is officially an Australian swimmer.

The singer finished third in the 100m butterfly at the national championships last night, which has earned him a spot in the Australian team for the world championships.

Usually only the top two spots make the cut, but Kyle Chalmers, who finished second, has decided to skip the world’s to focus on the Commonwealth Games.

But Australia can pick three swimmers for the 100m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games, so Simpson is in with a shot at making the team for the Birmingham games later this year.

If you’re as surprised by this news as us, don’t worry, so is he. “I certainly didn’t even expect it to even be a possibility until 2024,” he said after making the world’s team. “The fact that stuff has started to happen so quickly, so early, is just unreal.”

Like, far out. The dude’s only been training properly for a couple of years. Sure, he was a great swimmer when he was younger, but when he became an international singer, his training schedule kinda slipped.

On top of being a literal prodigy in the pool, the Cody Simpson also dropped a new self titled record earlier in the year, which has taken more of an acoustic route to his earlier stuff.

Watch Cody’s qualifying swim below.