Amber Heard reluctantly released from ‘Aquaman 2’ contract

While giving her testimony at the Johnny Depp trial on Tuesday, Amber Heard confirmed she no longer has a contract with DC.

Amber Heard confirmed that she was released from her Aquaman 2 contract while on the stand for the defamation trial brought upon her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“They released me from my contract and I’ve fought to stay in it,” Heard said.

Depp’s lawyer had asked whether or not Heard had been replaced in Aquaman 2, to which Amber responded by saying: “They kept me in it, I just don’t know how much I’m in actually, the final cut,”

“As I said, I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie,”

“I was given a script and given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that had depicted my character and another character – without giving away any spoilers away – the two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They didn’t… They just removed a bunch,”

