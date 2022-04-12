Regional Victoria will host the Commonwealth games in 2026

Regional Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games so it’s time to learn the ins and outs of artistic gymnastics again.

This morning it was officially confirmed that Victoria will be the host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026, with the majority of the events taking place in regional areas.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the MCG, but sporting events will be spread across Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, and Gippsland, with each location setting up their own athletes village – so the athlete orgies will have to be a little smaller.

Victoria’s proposal has raised a few eyebrows, since the The Commonwealth Games usually take place in a major city. But Victorian Premier Dan Andrews believes it’s an opportunity to invest in sporting infrastructure in regional areas.

“It is different,” Andrews said. “I’m sure from their point of view, it’s a bit riskier than just running it in the middle of a large city… But to do this and to do it well and we will … [it’s] an opportunity like no other.”

Victoria’s bid is the first proposal to be based predominantly in regional areas, with events spread across multiple locations.

Here’s how the events will be spread.

GEELONG: aquatics, beach volleyball, gymnastics, hockey, table tennis, triathlon

BALLARAT: athletics, boxing

BENDIGO: lawn bowls, netball, squash, weightlifting

GIPPSLAND: badminton, rugby sevens

Australia will host a few major sporting events over the next 10 years, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place across the country in partnership with New Zealand next year, and the Olympics heading to Brisbane in 2032.