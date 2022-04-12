Get down to the Bank Hotel for an inclusive ANZAC Day next weekend

ANZAC Day falls on a Monday this year, and the Bank is ready to host your day off with DJs, drinks, and of course, plenty of 2UP.

April 25th has always been a significant day in Newtown’s calendar, and the Bank Hotel are keeping that tradition well and truly alive with their ANZAC Day events.

2UP is way more fun when it’s hosted by a drag queen, so for the 10th year in a row, Tora Hymen is jumping on the mic to inject a dose of fabulous into the tradition.

Then at 6pm, DJs will be jumping on the decks until late, with local beers served fresh on tap to ruin any chances of a productive Tuesday.

The entire day will raise funds for Legacy Australia, an incredible charity raising funds to support the families of service men and women who gave their lives or health, fighting for Australia.

If you’re also looking for somewhere that’s open for a drink during the Easter long weekend, the Bank has you covered. With DJs spinning tunes all weekend, and the best atmosphere you’ll come across in the city, the next two weeks are going to be massive.

Keen to get amongst the action? Book a table for ANZAC Day and the Easter long weekend here.