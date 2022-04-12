This company will hire you to watch porn all day

We all need to make a living and earn an income, but watching porn all day is not exactly what I would consider ‘work’…

Being a working stiff is something to be proud of and how someone earns their living is truly their own business. Bedbible is a company on the search for a new employee whose job is to literally sit and watch porn all day.

Their aim is to use this research to gather “information and data points,” on specific areas of focus. These include sex positions, male to female ratio and, how else can I say this but… duration.

Earning $20/hr, the Head of Porn will be using their day to do what most adolescents are doing all day for free. With this research, they will create in-depth reports which will break down the current trends, learnings and potential new updates in porn. All that’s missing is the voice of Barry White to help the mood.

Taboo and unspoken, porn continues to enthral its audience. Though it is strictly, and understandably, kept private. With that said, Bedbible is on the hunt for someone who’ll do it with passion and will be open about it. Due to its content, it’s an obvious work from home situation, which only allows the Head of Porn more freedom.

Regular check in’s with Bedbible is expected. But this is something that isn’t a surprise to hear. Even if you’re watching those in the mould of Jenna Jameson all day, a check-in is only fair, as at the end of the day, it is a job and it is work, respectively. However, you know what they say, if you do what you love… you get the gist.

With 31,000 applications for the job so far from around the world, this role doesn’t seem to have anyone turned off.

If it sounds like the perfect job for you, no judgement, apply here.