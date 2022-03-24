Shreklesque is coming to Australia, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like

The popular Shrek-themed burlesque show is bringing their Shrexcellent Shrextavenganza to Australia this year.

Cult classic Dreamworks animation Shrek has aged like fine Happily Ever After Potion, and the next spin-off to emerge from the franchise is arguably the best.

Introducing Shreklesque, a burlesque stage show featuring all your favourite characters, from the Gingerbread Man to Pinnochio.

The Australian/New Zealand tour will kick off in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre in June, followed by shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Wellington and Darwin.

As you could imagine, demand is high to get in on the Shrekxy action, and tickets are selling quick. So wrangle together literally everybody you know and get down to a show.