The unusual place Sandra Bullock met Channing Tatum

Before starring in the upcoming film The Lost City together, Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock met in the Principal’s office after their daughters fought at preschool.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, revealing that they have known each other long before co-starring in The Lost City.

The pair’s respective daughters had been prone to fighting at preschool, so the Principal called the actors in, to work out a solution.

“We have two very very strong-willed little girls … very much buttin’ heads,” Tatum explained.

But the school played a genius card and challenged the girls to compete to see who could be nicer to the other. “So they were like bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Bullock told Corden.

More to come.