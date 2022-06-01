Bollywood singer KK collapsed and died after a “pulsating gig”

Fans were shocked and devastated to learn that Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died an hour after performing in Kolkata.

53-year-old Indian singer KK rose to fame and his adoring fans were completely shocked by the news that he had passed away so soon after a concert.

KK had only just closed a show at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata when he posted “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all,” on Facebook.

The singer reportedly felt unwell shortly after his performance according to Indian newspaper The Telegraph and he was then taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute in Alipore when a hospital spokesperson confirmed he was dead on arrival at around 10pm.

“The regular procedure is that when somebody is brought in dead to the hospital, the body is handed over to police and an autopsy is conducted, but in the case of somebody as popular as him, we don’t know the next steps yet,” the spokesperson said.

Tributes and condolences have been shared all around India including one from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who said we was “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK.

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs.

“Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”