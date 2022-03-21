Brazilian singer hospitalised after holding in farts while hanging out with boyfriend

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy” Singer Pocah said after going to the hospital for trapped gas.

Pocah, birth name Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, announced on Instagram that she was not feeling well and took herself to the hospital all because she had been holding in farts while hanging out with her fella.

“I woke up at 5.30 am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital.” The 27-year-old singer told her followers.

“But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

Far out, or should I say fart out… Okay, I’ll stop.

Pocah went on to say: “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy.”

My advice? You could also just leave the room. Don’t read this and think it’s either fart all over your partner or die. Just have a minute alone maybe?