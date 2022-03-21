Dutton announces US style Space Force while being incapable of helping flood victims

Peter Dutton announced that the Australian Defence Force will launch a space division, similar to that in the United States.

Is this government trying to be voted out? This shit is starting to remind me of that South Park episode where Mr Garrison (pretty much Trump) is doing everything in his power to lose the election because he realised he has no clue how to run a country.

The Australian military’s new Space Command will begin operations immediately in response to Russia’s hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine, which was launched into space.

Aussies are not stoked to hear the news as thousands struggle with the recent damage caused by the floods, with little government assistance.

This will cheer them up no end in Lismore and Ballina. https://t.co/cGEDL2SvgZ — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) March 21, 2022

That is of course not to mention the multitude of other financial issues the country faces and the government deprioritise.

We can't look after flood victims or aged care residents, or provide housing for young people, or mental health services, or close the gap with Indigenous Australians — but let's have a media release about a Space Force. And Murdoch buffoons type it up with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/Gbbks9HFro — Bernard Keane (@BernardKeane) March 21, 2022

😂😂😂😂

This is the guy who is going to build a US-style Space Force for Australia…😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HxMO5yHuPs — Ray™ (@Ballyurra) March 21, 2022

More to come.