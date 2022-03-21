News

Dutton announces US style Space Force while being incapable of helping flood victims

by Chloe Maddren

Australian Space Force

Credit: Darren Pateman/AAP

Peter Dutton announced that the Australian Defence Force will launch a space division, similar to that in the United States.

Is this government trying to be voted out? This shit is starting to remind me of that South Park episode where Mr Garrison (pretty much Trump) is doing everything in his power to lose the election because he realised he has no clue how to run a country.

The Australian military’s new Space Command will begin operations immediately in response to Russia’s hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine, which was launched into space.

Aussies are not stoked to hear the news as thousands struggle with the recent damage caused by the floods, with little government assistance.

That is of course not to mention the multitude of other financial issues the country faces and the government deprioritise.

More to come.

