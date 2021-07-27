Slipknot drummer and founding member, Joey Jordison, dies at 46

It’s a sad day for the heavy metal universe as Slipknot founding member and drummer, Joey Jordison has passed away at the age of 46.

The cause of death of the Slipknot drummer has not yet been revealed. However, a statement issued by his family says that he died “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The family went on to say the following:

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music,”

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”

Since its inception in 1995, Jordison was a founding member of the band and saw its iconic rise in the nu-metal scene throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s.

By the early 2000s, Slipknot were amongst the biggest hard rock bands in the world. By 2006, they had collaborated with mastermind producer, Rick Rubin, and earned their first-ever Grammy.

Jordison was also a co-writer of many of the band’s songs, and effectively helped their first 3 albums reach multi-platinum status.

Rest in peace, Joey Jordison. I can’t believe he died at 46… such a great drummer died so young, wtf… — ˖ ✧ 🤍 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕲𝖆𝖞 🖤 ✧ ˖ (@_jellybeany_) July 27, 2021

By the 2010s, internal problems had been building, following the death of founding member and bassist Paul Gray, aka “the Pig”.

A brief hiatus and period of ambiguity immediately followed. But by 2013, the band was working on new music again, with another tour yet to follow.

However, around this time, Jordison departed the band for undisclosed reasons, with many fans speculating that he was fired.

RIP JOEY JORDISON. did so much for lighting the musical flame in me and millions of others — charbroil (@CHARBROILMUSIC) July 27, 2021

Jordison took to social media to announce that he was “shocked” and “blindsided”, confirming that he did not quit.

It was later revealed that he suffered from a neurological disorder that impaired his drumming.