Sluka share their all-new Music Video ‘Wave Goodbye and Fly Away’

Sluka’s single ‘Wave Goodbye and Fly Away’ has just gotten its very own music video reflecting the “prepper” movement in the United States

The wonderfully wacky Sluka has dived back into your ears, this time however you have some visuals to accompany.

They have just put out their fresh new music video for ‘Wave Goodbye and Fly Away’ off their album Cautionary Yell.

The alt-rock, pop outfit have recently had their brand new album Cautionary Yell released to listeners and has so far taken off.

They are now back with a new video focusing on the prepper movement over in the United States.

For those of you who do not know what that is, its basically hiding a bunch of food and supplies in a basement and buying a baseball bat with nails in it.

Aside from preparing for civil unrest Sluka has been busy at work with their new music, following their release earlier this year they have been taking a keen following to the US election.

The election is a major standing point on the music videos themes.

But dont take it from me, listen to what Sluka has to say below.

“The lyrics and video reflect the “prepper” movement of those that think when confronted with an apocalypse, or civil unrest, they can escape and fly away in an airplane to a refuge, such as a desolate desert sanctuary… only to encounter other sinister forces that are desperate and intent on stealing their airplane & supplies… leaving them to perish…”

“As a species, we must somehow resist our evolved “fight or flight” primal instincts and learn to solve problems rather than run away from them… or we will face certain extinction.”

Check out the video for ‘Wave Goodbye And Fly Away’ above.

It will go public on October 15th, three weeks before the US election… after which the US might very well experience civil unrest.

Anna Eppink – Bass

Michael Bedard – Drums

Christopher Sluka – Vocals, Guitar, Synths, Composer, Video editing

Nico Hueso – Violin & Viola

Erdis Maxhelaku – Cello

Produced & Engineered by Alan Sanderson at Pacific Beat Recording Studio

This is the fifth music video from the Sluka album ‘Cautionary Yell’ released September 17, 2024.