Day13n and TAMiii have just released the perfect spring track

Toronto-born day13n teams up once again with South African-born TAMiii, both continuing their ascent in New Zealand’s hip-hop scene.

Their new track, “L.O.V.E (On My Mind),” released on October 11th, is the duo’s sophomore single, leading up to their full-length album set to debut in mid-2025.

The pair’s last single, ‘Growing Pains’, was a success that saw them launched into the NZ hip-hop scene, allowing them to grow their personal and musical relationship.

Evocative of spring days and warm evenings, ‘L.O.V.E (On My Mind)’ is a reminder that building a better future for your community starts with the love you give to yourself.

Setting the mood right from the start, the track jumps straight in with a slapping bass that gets you moving.

It’s the perfect soundtrack to shake off winter and bounce into spring, radiating feel-good vibes and fresh energy.

The track itself brings together Tongan, Māori, Canadian and South African voices, with collaborators Ty, Idol Essence and Muks joining the team.

For day13n, the new single is evidence of his continual efforts to experiment, push boundaries and allow his music to be the most captivating of storytellers.

For TAMiii, who’s love of music and hip-hop has been growing since her beginnings as a dancer, ‘L.O.V.E (On My Mind)’ is just another example of her ability to blur the line between rap and poetry, where sonics transcend borders.

With day13n and TAMiii taking inspiration from the likes of Eminem, Greenday and Doja Cat, ‘L.O.V.E (On My Mind)’ sees both artists taking an adventurous journey into the pop sound, which blends so effortlessly with their genre-bending creativity.

Discussing the importance of love and connection through a passionate bass line and silky smooth vocals, ‘L.O.V.E (On My Mind)’ is the perfect track to get you pumped for spring and summer.