SNAPE deliver a wall of emotive shoegaze on ‘Way Out’

SNAPE have developed a really interesting duality in their music. Over the past number of years, the Sydney-based outfit have carved out a sound for themselves that feels equal parts earnest and far-reaching; it’s grounded in a homely kind of alt-rock, but stretches into far more exciting sonic spaces.

With the release of their latest single Way Out (their first taste of new music since 2018’s full-length Always), the band continue to establish their penchant for crafting well-balanced gems of sound. If you’re not already across this band, now’s definitely the time to change that.

Sydney-based outfit SNAPE have returned with a brilliant new single, Way Out; an immersive and emotive wall of sound.

All throughout the new single, SNAPE meld elements of pop, alt-rock, and shoegaze, delivering something uniquely their own. With lush guitars, droning vocal hooks, and bright synth lines, Way Out is an ocean of musical textures. The track feels simultaneously woozy and dense — it’ll swirl around your head before landing deeply in your bones.

Across the track’s four-minute run-time, it develops into an unwavering wall of sound. Yet still, it possesses a special kind of emotional resonance. While a lot of shoegaze can feel cold and impersonal, SNAPE never sacrifice a personal relationship with their lyrics and music.

By the time Way Out reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by SNAPE’s driving blend of sounds.

This is the first slice of new music we’ve heard from the Sydney band in a couple of years, but judging by its quality, I’m sure we can safely expect plenty more good tunes in the near future.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new track above.