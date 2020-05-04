For the first time in nine years, America is sending humans back into space

For the first time in nearly a decade, America will be blasting humans back into space.

On May 27th, two astronauts will pilot SpaceX’s Demo-2 in what will be a first for commercially built spacecrafts.

The astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, will be travelling to the International Space Station in the Crew Dragon rocket. This all going ahead while SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been making comments about living in a “fascist state” and that the Coronavirus is causing “forcible imprisonment”.

Despite Musk’s comments, the astronauts will be put into quarantine prior to the flight in order to safeguard and protect them. In a comment from SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, “We’ve had Bob and Doug here for training. We are ensuring that only essential personnel are near them. They’re wearing masks and gloves. We’re cleaning the training facility twice daily.”

She continued, “We are largely doing the same thing for our employees. We are nothing if our employees aren’t in great health and able to work with a clear mind and with a healthy system. So we’re taking temperatures. We’re wearing masks in public areas. We are social distancing as well. We’ve got at least half of our engineering staff working from home.”

The launch will be televised on NASA TV and their website. This will definitely be an event to watch.