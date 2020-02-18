Neil deGrasse Tyson says it would be a bad idea to smoke weed in space

Last December, it was announced that Elon Musk‘s space exploration company, SpaceX, was going to send hemp into outer space for the first time to see how it reacts.

Well, it’s one thing taking weed to space, but it’s another thing smoking it in space. If you’ve ever wondered about the outcome of the latter, Neil deGrasse Tyson has the answer for you.

Neil deGrasse Tyson says smoking weed in space would “alter your understanding of what is reality” which, in space, is a bad thing.

Speaking in an interview back in 2018, the astrophysicist gave an answer to the question, “what happens if you smoke weed in space?”

“The problem is, in space now, many things will kill you,” Tyson described. “So, if you do anything to alter your understanding of what is reality, that’s not in the interest of your health. If you want to get high in space, lock yourself in your cabin, and don’t come out. ‘Cause you could break stuff inadvertently.”

Aside from an altered understanding of reality potentially leading to dire outcomes in space, it seems that combustion in an oxygen-rich environment could also be high on the list of reasons not to. Bad news for Elon Musk.

NASA has been a drug-free workplace since 1986, following an executive order signed by the president at the time, Ronald Reagan. All employees are forbidden from using recreational drugs both on and off duty.

Back in 2018, tech billionaire Musk was criticised for smoking weed during a video-recorded interview with podcast host Joe Rogan.

When Tyson was asked of his opinion on Musk, he replied, “He’s the best thing we’ve had since Thomas Edison.”

“Let the man get high if he wants to get high.”

Amen. You can check out the interview below.

