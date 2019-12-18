Some legends in the US are throwing punk gigs in fast food restaurants

Are you one of those punters who loves a loose gig in a peculiar venue like Denny’s maybe? If so, you might just freak out at the project these kids from the US are running – bringing live punk to the heart of America’s big-time food chains.

Raising hell in the middle of a Denny’s restaurant in California, the West-Coast punk band Wacko did well to rack up over $1000 worth of damages in just a 20-minute set.

It seems the sky’s the limit for hardcore punk in the US, as Wacko follow in the footsteps of a metalcore band who played a packed show at a Wendy’s ice-cream parlor not long before WACKO took to the Denny’s stage.

The following video shows just how much havoc can be reeked at a family diner when you throw in a hardcore punk band along with a bunch of rowdy teenagers who are ready to charge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They polished of their hard and fast set with an announcement regarding an afterparty beneath a bridge, 5kms in a vague direction. As video evidence will also reveal, this afterparty was nothing short of massive and insane.

Since the big night, Wacko has put together a Gofundme page to raise funds for damages to the restaurant which has since been covered. With such support and solidarity, who knows where the next crazy food-chain show pop up?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WACKO (@wacko_theband_fckyou) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

Following the cataclysmic damage which lockout laws have caused to Sydney’s prominent nightclubs and music venues, perhaps we could learn a thing or two from this rowdy bunch. Death metal show at Engadine Maccas anyone?