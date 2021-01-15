News

LISTEN: ‘Song of Trouble’ – CJ Camerieri (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

by Ria Pandey

by Ria Pandey

Known for his collaborations with Paul Simon and Taylor Swift, Song of Trouble is the latest slice off CJ Camerieri’s debut release: an eponymous, 10-track EP titled CARMS, featuring Justin Verne of Bon Iver and Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond.

CJ Camerieri and Sufjan Stevens have teamed up on Song of Trouble, a soft, orchestral ballad that drapes Stevens’ vocals over a melancholic brass and piano riff. A blend of folk and indie rock, the song’s dreamy refrains of “struggle” and “trouble” transforms the process of heartache – a feeling that seems particularly resonant with the events of 2020 –  into a journey to healing.

“Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” Camerieri said in a press release. “I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record.”

Listen to Song of Trouble here:

