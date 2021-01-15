LISTEN: ‘Song of Trouble’ – CJ Camerieri (feat. Sufjan Stevens)

Known for his collaborations with Paul Simon and Taylor Swift, Song of Trouble is the latest slice off CJ Camerieri’s debut release: an eponymous, 10-track EP titled CARMS, featuring Justin Verne of Bon Iver and Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond.

CJ Camerieri and Sufjan Stevens have teamed up on Song of Trouble, a soft, orchestral ballad that drapes Stevens’ vocals over a melancholic brass and piano riff. A blend of folk and indie rock, the song’s dreamy refrains of “struggle” and “trouble” transforms the process of heartache – a feeling that seems particularly resonant with the events of 2020 – into a journey to healing.

“Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” Camerieri said in a press release. “I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record.”

Listen to Song of Trouble here: