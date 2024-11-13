Sounds of Our City: A Night with DOBBY, BIRDEE 王煒, Marcus Whale, Jerome Blazé & Montaigne

Celebrate Sounds of Our City with Sydney’s best performing original songs and their favourite local song on the Library Bar piano

This November 19, get ready for a night of killer local music at the state Library’s iconic Library Bar, as we celebrate Australian Music Month.

Five of Sydney’s best artists will be on stage, each performing one of their own songs and a beloved local track, all on the grand piano with the stunning Sydney skyline in the background.

The event kicks off at 6:00 pm, but doors open from 5:00 pm, so you can settle in and enjoy the legendary space before the music starts.

Check out the lineup

BIRDEE 王煒

Sydney’s alt-dance-pop queen, BIRDEE 王煒, is making waves across Australia and Southeast Asia with her high-energy live shows. Her unique mix of future house, indie dance, and DnB is a crowd favourite.

DOBBY

A true powerhouse, DOBBY is a rapper, drummer, composer, and producer known for his electric performances. With his Filipino and Murrawarri roots, DOBBY brings an infectious energy to every show.

Jerome Blazé

Sydney’s sonic architect, Blazé blends soul, electronic, and neoclassical sounds in his immersive live sets. He’ll be sharing tunes from his upcoming album Living Room.

Marcus Whale

A veteran of the Australian music scene, Marcus Whale’s solo work and as part of Collarbones explores bold, experimental soundscapes. His latest project, Ecstasy, promises to be a truly unique experience.

Montaigne

One of Australia’s most eclectic and exciting performers, Montaigne’s genre-bending style has captured audiences worldwide. With viral hits like Red Flags and a Eurovision appearance, Montaigne is constantly evolving — and they’re working on a new album!

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering these artists, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $20, with discounts for concession holders and Friends of the Library. Be sure to grab yours soon — this one’s bound to sell out!

Catch Sounds of Our City at the Library Bar and experience the best our city has to offer. Head here for more info/tickets.