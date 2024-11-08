Inside The Bliss: South Summit’s Debut Album and the Studio Moments That Shaped It

West Australian indie group South Summit has carved out a name in the Australian indie circuit since bursting onto the scene in 2021

With their reggae-infused indie rock, South Summit delivers something fresh and real. In 2024, they’re stepping it up with the release of their debut album, The Bliss – a 12-track journey showcasing their bold genre fusions, tight songwriting, and knack for translating life into song.

The record, marked by tracks like the propulsive “Take Me Down” and the pop-laced standout “Catacombs,” doesn’t shy away from experimentation, embracing pure jamming on tracks like “Holy Cascade” and “We Are Lions.”

As the band looks back on recording The Bliss, they shared some favourite moments:

Scratchie Days: There’s nothing quite like the early days of recording, which they affectionately call “Scratchie Days.” It’s all about mapping out the parts and structures – the most laid-back part of the process and something the band says they’re always eager to dive into.

Sound Discovering: This album was a playground for sound exploration, with the band fully immersed in the world of synths, horns, and samples. Sure, they admit to getting a bit lost in the rabbit hole now and then, but that’s where some of the most exciting discoveries happened. “Sometimes sounds didn’t make the cut… but hey, that’s part of the fun!” they joked.

Studio Shenanigans: Humor is central to the band’s process, and they’re not afraid to admit that half the magic is in keeping things light – especially at their producer Dave’s expense. That laid-back vibe translates directly to their performances, leading to their best takes and plenty of laughter.

Nando’s Chicken: And, of course, no session was complete without a Nando’s fix. “Absolute legends!” the band says. Shoutout to Nando’s for keeping their creative fires burning.

On their focus track, “Exceptional,” the band reveals how Outkast’s signature twang inspired them to play with different characters and sounds. “Outkast experimented so much with their tunes, and we channeled that energy when creating this one,” South Summit says.

Recorded at Perth’s Blackbird Sound Studio with producer Dave Parkin (whom they call their “sixth member”), the album comes alive with sleek production and infectious energy, helped along by master engineer Brian Lucey (Post Malone, The Black Keys). Dave’s input, they say, began in the demo stages and has been pivotal in shaping their sound from the start.

Now, with The Bliss in the wild, South Summit is gearing up for an Australian and New Zealand headline tour in early 2024, hitting major cities across both countries. “These are our biggest headline shows yet, and we’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” the band shares. “We’ve got a brand new live show ready and plenty of treats for you. See you on the road!”

SOUTH SUMMIT TOUR DATES

Friday 14th February San Fran Wellington, NZ

Saturday 15th February Double Whammy Auckland, NZ

Sunday 16th February Loons Christchurch, NZ

Friday 21st February Brightside Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 22nd February Oxford Art Factory Sydney, NSW

Sunday 23rd February Over The Ditch Festival Newcastle, NSW

Friday 28th February Corner Hotel Richmond, VIC