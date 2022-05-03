Why raid tombs when you can invest in crypto? Square Enix is selling Tomb Raider to fund blockchain opportunities

To raise funds for “blockchain, AI, and the cloud,” Square Enix is selling Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Thief to The Embracer Group.

The Embracer Group, known for eating up developers, games, and studios like, has just announced a deal to acquire a number of Sqaure Enix properties, including classics like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

The press release from The Embracer Group states that right now it’s just: “an agreement to acquire,” but if they sell successfully, it’ll be a whopping $300 million USD deal.

It’s easy to forget that neither Tomb Raider or Deus Ex were originally owned by Square Enix. Both titles came under Square Enix’s umbrella when they acquired Eidos in 2009.

But despite overseeing successful instalments in each franchise, Enix have decided the party is over. Who needs beloved properties when the blockchain is right there?

Here’s what The Embracer Group is getting for their money:

Deus Ex

Legacy of Cain

Tomb Raider

Thief

Three studios; Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal (that’s in the vicinity of 1100 employees due for a shakeup).

“The continued sales and operations of the studios’ more than 50 back-catalogue games.“

The Embracer Group has also announced that “Crystal Dynamics is actively working on several AAA projects, including the next mainline Tomb Raider game that will deliver next-generation storytelling and game play experiences.”

So good news Lara Croft fans, at least the new management knows how much the Tomb Raider IP means to its fans. If you’re still concerned, take it from them:

“The acquisition builds on Embracer’s mission of creating a leading independent global gaming and entertainment ecosystem.”

“Embracer has been particularly impressed by the studios’ rich portfolio of original IP, housing brands with proven global potential such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, as well as demonstrating the ability to create AAA games with large and growing fan bases.”

That sounds great until you hear the end of the statement: “There are compelling opportunities to organically grow the studios to maximise their commercial opportunities.”

“Maximise commercial opportunities” – a phrase gamers blame for the modern state of the industry.

Let’s just pray Square Enix aren’t trying to get into the NFT market.