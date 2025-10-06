Steven Universe Creator Rebecca Sugar to Direct New Moomins Film

Steven Universe meets Moominvalley in a magical new animated adventure.

The Moomins are getting the Hollywood treatment. Rebecca Sugar, the creative force behind Steven Universe, is officially directing the first U.S.-made Moomin feature film.

The beloved, round-nosed trolls of Moominvalley are stepping into the big leagues. Annapurna Animation, the studio behind last year’s Oscar-nominated Nimona, is teaming up with Moomin Characters to create a brand-new feature film.

At the helm? Rebecca Sugar.Animator, songwriter, and the Emmy-nominated creator of Steven Universe. On Instagram, Sugar gushed: “Humbled and thrilled to be directing a Moomin animated feature. This mug was on my desk every day while I was running Steven Universe.”

The project is a landmark moment. It’s the very first Moomin movie produced in the United States. Producer Julia Pistor, who previously worked on The SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats movies, joins the team to bring the soft, subversive charm of Finnish artist Tove Jansson’s world to life.

“We’re honoured to bring Tove Jansson’s timeless vision to the big screen,” said Annapurna Animation co-presidents Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein.

“Together with Rebecca and Julia, we can’t wait to introduce these beloved characters and their humour, heart, and adventurous spirit to new audiences.”

The Moomins have a long history of delighting audiences, starting with Jansson’s novels in the 1940s, later transformed into comic strips, puppet shows, and the beloved Finnish-Japanese 90s TV series.

Their latest outing, the 3D-animated Moominvalley, premiered in 2019.

But this new film marks a fresh chapter: a Hollywood-backed reimagining with the potential to enchant an entirely new generation. As the official Moomin Instagram teased: “Hollywood? Try Moominvalley .”

The Moomin family’s values: friendship, kindness, and quiet rebellion, align seamlessly with Sugar’s storytelling style, which has always blended whimsy with emotional depth.

Roleff Kråkström, CEO of Moomin Characters, summed up the excitement: “We are thrilled to partner with Rebecca Sugar and Annapurna for this milestone new film. We can’t wait for these stories to be discovered and rediscovered by old and new fans alike.”

Between Annapurna’s track record, Pistor’s production chops, and Sugar’s deeply personal connection to the Moomins, this could be the most magical trip to Moominvalley yet.

Stay tuned for updates, Moomin mugs at the ready.