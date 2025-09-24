Stevie Nicks proves manifestation works in a 50-year-old letter to her parents

Stevie Nicks reveals a handwritten letter she wrote to her parents over 50 years ago

In a nostalgic gesture, Stevie Nicks recently shared a handwritten letter she penned to her parents over five decades ago, providing fans with a rare insight into her life before the fame.

The letter, dated from the early 1970s, was written during the recording of her and Lindsey Buckingham’s album Buckingham Nicks, a project that would eventually lead to their joining Fleetwood Mac.

The letter, posted on Nicks’ Instagram, was written on Sound City Studios stationery and preserved by her mother for over 50 years.

In it, Nicks humorously mentions her exhaustion from listening to over 12 hours of music per day but expresses confidence that the hard work will pay off.

She also reflects on her upcoming 25th birthday and hints at her aspirations for a future in Beverly Hills.

“I wanted to share this letter I wrote to my family while Lindsey and I were making Buckingham Nicks,” Nicks wrote in the caption. “My mom saved it and it’s been in a drawer for over 50 years.”

The reissue of Buckingham Nicks has reignited interest in the duo’s early work, which caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood in 1974 and led to their invitation to join Fleetwood Mac. Nicks’ letter not only offers a glimpse into her personal life but also highlights the dedication and optimism that fueled her journey to stardom.

For fans and music enthusiasts alike, this letter serves as a poignant reminder of the humble beginnings of one of rock’s most iconic figures.

Check out Stevie Nicks Letter in full below:

Dear Mom and Dad and Chris,

Well, here I am – once again at the “famous” Sound City Recording Studio. I am getting very tired of sitting around listening to 12 hours of music per day. Oh well, I know it will pay off in the end, and when I am sitting in my small but luxurious Beverly Hills home overlooking my small but tasteful pool that is totally secluded, where I can sun in the nude and tan my entire fat body while waiting for my plastic surgery leg lift – it will all be worth it. Otherwise, everything here is just “peach-y”.

I hope that all of my little family is doing fine and not working too hard. I am sure that dad is already beautifully tan and lythe – making those gorgeous blue grey eyes even more sparkling than they usually are. How sickening that he looks better than I do at 47(?) and I’m only 25. (Give me a break, Dad!)

Speaking of being almost 25 – I have decided that we should set aside the entire month of May to celebrate the fact that I am now 1 quarter of a century old. A new landmark like this should not simply be passed over as yet another birthday, but should include a gala celebration. I shall leave it to the three of you to plan it. By the way, presents will be accepted any time after the first of May – no C.O.D’s please.

Moving right along – I just want to say that I certainly do miss you all, and wish you could be here to hear some of this stuff. By the way – Dad and Chris – that rock and roll tune that you both liked (“Baby Baby, don’t treat me so bad”) with the fancy guitar work is almost finished and Lindsey may go down in history as one of “greats” in guitar playing. It really is quite amazing.

Well, no more news as of yet – so much love to you all – and hold good thoughts about this thing.



I love you,

Stevie