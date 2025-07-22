Sunset Boulevard billboard sparks rumours of Buckingham Nicks album revival

Is the lost Buckingham Nicks album finally coming back?

A mysterious new billboard appeared over Sunset Boulevard on Monday, reigniting obsession around Buckingham Nicks – the long-lost 1973 debut album from Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, released just before they joined Fleetwood Mac.

The striking black-and-white image of the duo, young and bare-shouldered, looms above the Strip like a time machine, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Fans were already buzzing after a string of cryptic social media posts hinted at something brewing – vague photos, lyrics, and references to the album’s elusive legacy.

The record itself has never been officially reissued or released digitally, adding to its cult status.

Songs like ‘Crystal’ and ‘Frozen Love’ remain fan favourites, though the album has remained trapped in analog limbo for decades.

The sudden billboard, paired with the online teasing, has sparked hope: could a long-awaited re-release finally be on the cards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLEETWOOD MAC NEWS (@fleetwoodmacnews)

For now, it’s pure speculation – but the signs are stacking up.