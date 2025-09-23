Trump vs. The UN’s Escalator (and Teleprompter)

Donald Trump complained about a broken escalator and teleprompter, and delivered a speech equal parts spectacle and meme-worthy.

At the podium, he claimed, “I ended seven wars, never got a phone call from the United Nations. Never got a thank you.” Instead, he said, “The only thing they’ve given me is a broken escalator and a broken teleprompter.”

The drama wasn’t just metaphorical. Mid-ride, the UN escalator stopped, prompting Trump to joke that if the First Lady weren’t in “great shape,” she might’ve fallen.

Minutes later, the teleprompter froze for about 15 seconds. Trump paused, quipped about the operator, then read from paper until the tech was sorted.

His wrap-up? “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” Cue laughter.

Of course, not everyone is laughing. Trump’s sweeping claim about ending seven wars has already drawn scrutiny from fact-checkers, who note that several conflicts remain unresolved or ongoing.

Still, love him or loathe him, the spectacle delivered what Trump does best: theatre, controversy, and meme-ready moments.

Between the grandiose claims and tech mishaps, today’s UN speech was equal parts chaos and entertainment – a performance that’s already trending online.