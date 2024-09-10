STOLI Martini and Movie Mondays’: Celebrating 30 Years of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Watch the 30th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert this September with a bespoke STOLI vodka martini , popcorn and a choc top … you had me at choc top…

If you haven’t circled your calendar yet, it’s time to do so because this September, STOLI Vodka and Golden Age Cinema are bringing you Martini and Movie Mondays.

With the 30th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on the horizon, there’s no better way to indulge than with a martini in hand and a choc top at your side.

For just 50 bucks, you’ll be treated to a cinema ticket, two bespoke STOLI vodka martinis crafted by the iconic Miss Martini aka Ana Page, plus popcorn and a choc top.

It’s the perfect antidote to the Monday blues, blending nostalgia with a dash of luxury.

“We’re all in this together, darling!”

Kicking off on September 16 and continuing through the month, Golden Age Cinema will transform into a vibrant homage to the film’s flamboyant spirit.

Ana Page has created a selection of four martinis, each inspired by memorable moments from the movie and featuring STOLI Premium, Salted Karamel, Vanilla and Cucumber vodkas.

Sip on the herbaceous ‘Frock on a Rock’, the tropical ‘Go West’, the sweet ‘Shake Your Groove’, or the refreshing ‘Queen of the Desert’.

Each cocktail is a celebration of the film’s colourful and bold essence.

Every Monday night, you’ll get to enjoy a screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, set in an atmosphere that captures the film’s dazzling charm.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to relive this classic while enjoying expertly crafted martinis.

Event Details:

Dates: Monday 16th, 23rd, and 30th September

Location: Golden Age Cinema & Bar, 80 Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $50, available now at Golden Age Cinema (includes cinema ticket, two bespoke STOLI vodka martinis, popcorn & a choc top)

Don’t miss out – secure your tickets here via Golden Age Cinema and get ready for a Monday night filled with cinematic magic and fabulous cocktails!