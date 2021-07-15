Infamous strawberry needle contamination case officially dropped

Remember when buying strawberries was a huge risk in 2018, wondering if your next bite would contain a needle?

The pandemic has made us forget even the weird things from the recent past. Although, not for the members of the Queensland Strawberry Growers’ Association.

The group has expressed ‘disappointment’ after the bizarre 2018 strawberry contamination case has been dropped, where a former farmworker was accused of placing needles in strawberries.

The former farm worker was My Ut Trinh, who supervised at Berrylicious farm in Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

He was arrested after needles were found in punnets sold at supermarkets. The contamination scare resulted in a frenzy on social media and news outlets across the country, especially when copycat cases were being reported.

Following copy cat reports was the temporarily recall for strawberries in major supermarkets.

Additionally, thousands of tonnes of strawberries were being dumped out of caution. This caused a massive dent in the agricultural economy of New South Wales and Queensland, as it occurred during the peak of their collective strawberry season.

Four days ago, it was stated that Ms Trinh, 53, was to endure a four-week trial in the Brisbane District Court. However, Judge Michael Byrne informed Ms Trinh’s interpreters yesterday that:

“The prosecution have indicated that they will no longer proceed against you with these charges. You are now discharged and you can leave the dock.”

Understandably, president Adrian Schultz of the QGSA spoke on behalf of the industry that they are all: “very disappointed that charges have been dropped” but “respected the legal process”. He continued to say:

“There must be a good reason for it to happen but the impact that this had on many people’s businesses and livelihoods should not be forgotten.”

The strawberry industry in Australia is massive, with more than $472 million contributed by strawberry growers in 2019-2020 alone.

Rachel Mackenzie, the director of Berries Australia who employed Ms Trinh said the ‘silver lining’ since the strawberry debacle crisis had been “much greater cohesion within the industry with crisis management protocols”.

“The berry industry was able to support our growers very quickly with COVID-19, as we had already been through a crisis. We had all the connections and communication channels set up,” she said.

Since this strawberry downfall, the sector had undergone dramatic changes.

Everyone in the industry and consumers alike are now hyper-vigilant about such issues, with increased efforts in traceability, Ms Mackenzie said. She suggests that copycats pose more of a risk:

“These are risks that not just happen on a farm but [also] all through the supply chain, and one of the most significant risks is actually from copycats.”

The federal government changed its maximum prison sentencing for food tampering after the crisis in 2018, increased from 10 years to 15.

Mr Shultz stated that the future is looking ahead now, focussing on the bumper crop ahead.

This year’s cooler and wetter winter had slowed production at the start of the season, which also ignited the mice pandemic that attacked crops.

Because of the pandemic, the impact of worker shortages has also resulted in delays.

Mr Shultz relays statistics that reflect this,

“We’re probably 25-30 per cent down in labour at the moment and we are moving into a period of time when it’s going to get busier, and we need more people. We may be experiencing a 50 per cent lack of people by that stage.”

To encourage more people to work on farms, the association will soon launch the second stage of its ‘Pick & Pack’ promotion.

Apparently, more than 3,000 people have applied to enter the competition thus far.

It offers 10 farmworkers a one-in-one hundred chance of winning $100,000.

Points will be awarded for the length of time they work on the farm with the consolation of more chances to enter the competition.

