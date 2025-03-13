Sunday Service or Shock Value? Kanye’s New Vision

Kanye’s Sunday Service takes a dark and divisive turn.

Kanye West is steering his Sunday Service into uncharted—and deeply controversial—territory.

The rapper, now calling himself Ye, has announced open auditions for male choir members with a specific requirement: shaved heads.

In an Instagram post, Kanye declared, “Shaved heads are not required to audition,” hinting at a new aesthetic for the once-gospel-focused project. Auditions, open to ages five and up, are set for March 13 in Los Angeles.

This move comes amid Kanye’s recent embrace of Nazi imagery and rhetoric. He’s been spotted wearing a swastika T-shirt, shared photos of Ku Klux Klan uniforms as “outfit of the day,” and even teased a swastika chain for his upcoming album, Bully, which he claims will have an “antisemitic sound.”

His social media has been a storm of inflammatory posts, including declarations like “I LOVE HITLER” and “IM A NAZI.”

As Sunday Service prepares to return on March 16, questions loom about the direction of the show. Will it be a performance, a provocation, or both? One thing’s certain: Ye’s “next frontier” is as polarising as it gets.