Still Bad: Lizzo Returns with Resilience

The singer shares her journey through depression and her triumphant comeback

Lizzo made a powerful return to the stage at her first solo concert since 2023, opening up about her battle with “dark depression” amid a lawsuit filed by former dancers alleging harassment and a “hostile work environment.”

At the Los Angeles show, the Grammy-winning singer revealed how heartbreak and fear had left her wanting to disappear. “I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen,” she told the crowd.

A fan’s simple “I love you” during a concert became a turning point, reigniting her spirit and inspiring her comeback.

Lizzo credited her fans’ “real life” love for helping her heal and fuelling her upcoming album, Love in Real Life. She also debuted her new single, “Still Bad,” a defiant anthem about resilience.

With intimate shows planned in New York and Minneapolis, Lizzo is turning pain into power, proving she’s still standing strong.