Biden predicts Supreme Court will come for same sex marriage next

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Joe Biden

Credit: Reuters

President Joe Biden has commented on the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court.

After the draft opinion leaked showing that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v Wade, President Biden suggested they may come for other basic human rights next.

Biden addressed a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Chicago and said: “It’s not just the brutality of taking away a woman’s right to her body … but it also if you read the opinion … basically says there’s no such thing as the right to privacy. If that holds … mark my words: They are going to go after the Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage,”

More to come.

