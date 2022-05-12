Biden predicts Supreme Court will come for same sex marriage next

President Joe Biden has commented on the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court.

After the draft opinion leaked showing that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v Wade, President Biden suggested they may come for other basic human rights next.

Biden addressed a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Chicago and said: “It’s not just the brutality of taking away a woman’s right to her body … but it also if you read the opinion … basically says there’s no such thing as the right to privacy. If that holds … mark my words: They are going to go after the Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage,”

More to come.