What does the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion mean for America

A leaked document from the Supreme Court shows the conservative majority’s intentions to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft opinion from the Supreme Court was obtained by Politico and shows the conservative majority is ready to overturn Row v. Wade, a decision that was made in 1973 that made the choice to have an abortion a constitutional right in the United States.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion and said the leak will be investigated.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said.

“The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

As it stands, the Supreme Court currently consists of six conservative judges out of the nine in total.

So what could this mean for Americans?

If Roe v. Wade is to be overturned, which seems highly likely if it was put to a vote with the current conservative majority in the Supreme Court, abortion would no longer be a constitutional right in the country and the laws and restrictions around the procedure would be entirely up to each state government.

Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists have gathered outside of the Supreme Court to demonstrate since the documents were leaked.

