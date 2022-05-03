Post Malone announces his long term girlfriend is pregnant

Post Malone told TMZ that he’s expecting a child with his girlfriend after celebrating at a private party in Southern California on the weekend.

Global hip hop phenomenon and certified nice guy Post Malone has excitedly announced that he’s going to be a dad.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can everyday.”

Post is set to drop his new album Twelve Carat Toothache next month too, so it’s an exciting time for the 26-year-old rapper.

More to come.