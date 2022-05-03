Sex Pistols will re-release ‘God Save the Queen’ ahead of the Jubilee

The Sex Pistols are set to re-release their controversial single God Save the Queen ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 1977, the Sex Pistols released God Save the Queen during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee as an anti-royal anthem that refers to the monarchy as a “fascist regime” and the Queen as “not a human being”.

At the time of the original release, the song was banned from multiple commercial radio stations yet still reached number two in the UK singles chart.

Now, the Sex Pistols are pressing thousands of vinyl singes ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month and are hoping to top the charts once again.

