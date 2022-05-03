New ‘Jackass’ TV series in the works at Paramount+

Following the success of their new movie, Jackass Forever, the boys are back on the small screen and we couldn’t be more excited.

Paramount Global announced they’re working on a new Jackass TV show after the impressive box office performance of the latest movie.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish told a post-earnings analyst call on Tuesday: “Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,”

More to come.