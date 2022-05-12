Naomi Judd’s cause of death has been confirmed

Ashley Judd, the daughter of country music icon, Naomi Judd, has revealed her mother’s cause of death in a recent interview.

*Warning: The article discusses suicide*

Naomi Judd tragically passed away on the 30th of April, aged 76, following a long mental health battle.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Judd’s daughter has confirmed that her death was the result of a self-inflicted firearm wound.

“She used a weapon,” Ashley said. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

“My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home,” she said, adding: “When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real, and it lies, it’s savage,” she continued.

During the interview, Ashley also revealed that she was the one who discovered her mother had died, revealing that she has “both grief and trauma from discovering her.”

Naomi lost her battle to mental illness the day before her and her daughter Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their musical achievements as The Judds.

In an emotional ceremony, Wynonna and Ashley took the stage to accept the award. “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mum would probably talk the most,” Wynonna said during her acceptance speech.

“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed… Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467. In an emergency, call 000.