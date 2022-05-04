The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductees have been announced

First-time nominees Dolly Parton and Eminem are officially in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Dolly Parton had a very memorable moment when she was initially nominated for the Hall of Fame and promised to release a Rock album if she is inducted. Now that the day has come, I have crossed every finger I’ve got that she’s not wrong.

Parton actually declined to accept the donor initially, claiming that it doesn’t make sense as she is a country artist but, looking at the actual award descriptions, it makes a lot of sense to have the Queen of Country inducted.

The performer category “honours bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock ‘n’ roll.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Dolly Parton has changed the course of rock and roll.

See the full list of inductees below.

Performer Category

Pat Benatar & Neil

Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson