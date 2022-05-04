Cameron Diaz re-created hairstyle from ‘There’s Something About Mary’

The famously charming and talented Cameron Diaz has tickled fans for probably the millionth time in her career by re-creating a scene from There’s Something About Mary.

Looks like there still is something about Mary! Mary, who was played by Cameron, styled herself one of the most cringe-worthy hairdos in the rom-com using *ahem* spunk, for lack of a better term.

The actor, who retired from Hollywood in 2018, was promoting her new Avaline wine with Instagram’s Benny Drama when the pair were seen dressed up as Mary.

The post was captioned with “@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner,”.

Let’s hope Cameron was joking…