Check out 8 of JUNO’s fav tracks right now while we wait for Brisbane’s Sweet Relief fest in September

JUNO dives into their 8 fav tracks right now before taking the stage at Brisbane’s Sweet Relief fest in September

Festivals are back baby! Brisbane’s Sweet Relief festival is finally here with a stellar lineup of some of Aus’s best emerging artists.

Featuring an Aus exclusive headliner from USA’s Kelis, the festivities will see a stacked set of performances from The Presets, Electric Fields, Haiku Hands, dameeeela, and our fav Aus duo JUNO.

And if that wasn’t enough, Sweet Relief has announced some additions to the already killer lineup.

Aunty Stan, Baby paws, Ixaras, Luke Brazier, Medhanit and Miles Nautu will be taking the Brisbane stage by storm.

TV host and DJ Faustina ‘Fuzzy’ Agolley will also be hitting the stage as the MC for the festival, keeping the tunes rolling and the vibes high.

So mark your calendars and rally the group chat for September 7th at the Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane.

For now, though, JUNO’s own Khalia is here to keep us entertained with a killer soundtrack of her fav songs right now.

A romantic collection of 8 summer-y songs that you can’t help but dance along to, they’ll definitely be on rotation at Happy for the next few weeks.

Scroll down to check them out

I’m With You – Avril Lavigne

I was in primary school when this song came out and I was just so in awe of Avril. I wanted to be her so bad. I bought cargo pants and a black tie and smudged my eyes with eyeliner. She was EVERYTHING. This song stood the test of time, the chorus hits so hard and I still crank it in my car every now and then. The production is just so nostalgic. She served. We ate.

Sexy To Someone – Clairo

Clairo’s new album just feels like a warm hug. It has that 70s nostalgia that I’ve just always been so drawn to. This one reminds me of what my parents listened to as I was growing up and I loved it from the first listen. It’s been on repeat.

Casual – Chappell Roan

Like, I’m a ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ girly through and through but ‘Causal’ is just so upsettingly good. First time I heard it I was hooked and SO MAD I didn’t write it haha. I love the storytelling but I also just love how epic and movie soundtrack-y the production is.

Fallingforyou – The 1975

This song basically encapsulates my high school years so it’ll always have a special place in my heart. I remember having my first kiss to this song. It just takes me back and feels so sentimental and romantic. I love the production, I love the story it tells. It was my gateway to being a massive fan of this band.

Joni Mitchell – Both Sides Now

Arguably my all-time favourite song, like I NEED this to play at my funeral lol. The lyrics are so stunning and I remember just BAWLING to it when I first heard it years ago. The orchestral version on ‘Both Sides Now (The Album)’ is the one you want to listen to. She’s a little older and her voice is weathered and she just breaks my heart.

Just a Girl – No Doubt

I love No Doubt so much. This song was one I had on repeat growing up. Again, big nostalgia moment. It’s punk and sassy and her voice is so hot and it was just kinda iconic when she released it. Definitely ahead of it’s time. I wanted to be Gwen so badly when I was young. What a voice.

Alone In Miami – Remi Wolf

This song is my current obsession so it makes the list. The chorus is just elite. Sam and I are really into that emo 90s melody vibe at the moment so this song just hits so hard for me right now. I love all of her songs though, it’s honestly hard to choose a favourite.

Silver Springs – Fleetwood Mac

Okay not only do I love this song and the imagery (the metaphor is just delicious) but I also just love the lore behind it. Lindsay didn’t want it on the album no matter how hard Stevie fought for it. She was devastated when it wasn’t selected (and he kiiiiinda went behind her back about it). They ended up performing it live in the 90s in what was an ICONIC burningly passionate performance, and the fans ended up giving it the love it deserved. They re-released Rumours with it on the track list. I love that for her.

