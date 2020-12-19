Switzerland to vote on same-sex marriage as final step to legalisation

The Swiss parliament has approved a bill on Friday allowing same-sex marriage, falling in line with the rest of Europe on gay rights.

The final hurdle before same-sex couples can get married in Switzerland will be a referendum, due to the conservative party the Federal Democratic Union, a relatively minor party who are attempting to block the legislation becoming law. The bill has faced debate since 2013, and finally both chambers of parliament have approved.

The country currently allows same-sex couples to enter into ‘registered partnerships’ similar to de facto relationships in Australia. They do not carry the same rights as marriage, such as granted citizenship and the adoption of children. Switzerland is one of the last remaining countries in Europe where same-sex marriage is not legal. Get it done Switzerland!

The bill also will allow female same-sex couples to access sperm donations, and has been called a historic victory for the rights of the LGBTQI+ Community. Despite the fact the referendum could overturn the legalisation, it is considered highly unlikely at this point.

Matthias Erhardt, the deputy president of the national committee Marriage For All, says if “the opponents launch a referendum, we’re ready.”

“We have 82 percent of the population behind us and, thanks to the mobilisation of the LBGT community, our partner organisations and the political parties who support us, we will be able to further increase acceptance of LGBT people in society.”