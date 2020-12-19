‘Among Us’ is coming to Xbox

Among Us has found a new platform to sneak on, with the social deduction game coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

Among Us will also come to Xbox Game Pass for PC, allowing those already subscribed to the service to get the game for free. The only other option to get the game on PC is to purchase it for $7.50 off Steam.

Besides Xbox, the friendship-ruiner also recently ported through the vents to get to the Nintendo Switch. All current versions of the game have cross-platform play with each other and it is expected that the Xbox port will also have this feature.

Though released back in 2018, Among Us did not blow up until mid 2020. Due to its popularity among content creators on Twitch and YouTube, the game received mainstream attention to the point where US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed the game to an audience of over 400,000 viewers.

The game sees players take one of two roles as either a Crewmate or an Imposter. As a Crewmate, players must complete tasks around the map and attempt to identify Imposters and eliminate them. Meanwhile, Imposters must kill all the Crewmates.

While a sequel was originally planned, it was cancelled soon after its announcement in favour of working on the current game. A new Airship map is in the works and will be released in 2021. The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2020 where it was revealed that host Geoff Keighley’s face would also be an in-game skin.

With Among Us now coming to Xbox, it will be interesting to see how developer InnerSloth can continue to expand upon its premier title with the backing of Microsoft and into 2021. The game has continued to remain popular, AOC recently doing a second stream of it alongside Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh.

How the game will translate to Xbox remains to be seen, though the Switch version provides some precedence for how it will control through joysticks being used to move a cursor. This will unfortunately mean that card swiping remains as hard as ever.

And for those feeling a little lonely and needing some way to relax besides playing the game, there is considerable interest in Among Us porn as highlighted by PornHub – yes really.