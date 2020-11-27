AOC to stream ‘Among Us’ with Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh

In the next evolution of international political discussion, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) will be streaming Among Us with Canadian member of parliament Jagmeet Singh today.

While the potential for an international incident stemming from gaming is surprisingly high, the stream should draw in numbers comparable to AOC’s first stream which peaked at over 400,000 concurrent viewers.

Besides AOC and Singh, the stream will include Twitch political commentator Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and Canadian YouTuber/streamer Ryan “NorthernLion” Lotourneau. Of course, that’s only four people for a game of Among Us, so expect a few more guests to drop by.

The stream will take place later today at 11am AEDT. Earlier this month, AOC confirmed that she would be streaming again following the US election. The Bronx native was re-elected as the Representative of New York’s 14th congressional district in a landslide, taking nearly 70% of the vote over Republican John Cummings.

Over the past two years, AOC has developed a reputation for being digitally literate through an active Twitter presence full of grammatically correct and coherent sentences and her awareness of modern internet culture.

The 31-year-old congresswoman is an avid League of Legends player, maintaining a Silver III account. Considering how busy the support main’s schedule is, this is pretty impressive, especially considering the quality of some potential bot lane partners at that elo.

Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong? I’m in @theJagmeetSingh! See you tomorrow.

7pm EST 👾 🇺🇸🇨🇦https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 26, 2020

AOC’s first Twitch stream last month featured the likes of Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and fellow representative Ilhan Omar who was re-elected along with the other members of the Squad (Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib).

As for Jagmeet Singh, he continues to serve as the leader of the New Democratic Party in Canada following his 2019 re-election to the riding of Burnaby South. The NDP currently maintains 24 seats in the Canadian parliament, down from 44 at the 2015 election.

While President Donald Trump has done his part in weakening US-Canada relations, this co-stream between AOC and Singh could prove to be the final straw. Keep your eyes peeled on this developing incident that could escalate through either politician accusing the other of Imposterism.

Check AOC’s Twitch channel here.

Check Jagmeet Singh’s Twitch channel here.