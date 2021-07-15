Sydney Sounds: now featured on the Ableton Blog

Sydney Sounds was a unique collaboration between Happy Media and Ableton inviting six local artists to create free sample packs for Ableton Live users.

Throughout the tail-end of 2020 and into 2021, Happy Media carried out a content series with Ableton named Sydney Sounds. The series was founded to give Ableton users new and interesting ways to use the production software, as well as highlighting the work of a handful of Sydney-based Ableton users.

The series was a resounding success, with over 8,000 sample packs downloads to date. Yesterday, Sydney Sounds was featured on the official Ableton Blog in English and Japanese, meaning the packs will be downloaded – and enjoyed – many more times to come.

Read the full article via We Are Happy Media.