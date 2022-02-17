Rooftop Parties and more! Your guide to Sydney’s 2022 Mardi Gras

Sydney’s 2022 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is gearing up to be a glittery extravaganza of pure gay excellence!

Prepare to party like it’s 2019 with these awesome events being held across Sydney.

For some fun in the sun, you can enjoy Fair Day at Sydney’s Victoria Park, where there will over 200+ community stalls, boutique bars and glorious drag queens, such as the iconic Hannah Conda.

Fair Day will also feature for the first time, the First Nations Circle will highlight the significance of safe, celebratory spaces for LGBTQIA+ First Nations communities.

From February 9 to March 6, Heaps Gay and 107 Projects will take over the rooftop of the Broadway Car Park in Sydney for the gayest sunset you’ve ever seen!

You’ll also be able to catch a screening of the parade from a comfy distance.

On March 5, we have the almighty Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade! Watch the nation go glitter galore for its biggest night of LGBTQIA+ celebrations. Held in the famous Sydney Cricket Grounds, this 2022 Mardi Gras Parade will unite over 6500 marchers across 160+ glittering floats.

On March 6, enjoy the Mardi Gras Closing Party, which will run from 9pm-9am at HOME, the venue. Whether you’ve partied, volunteered, worked, slept or stepped straight out of Laneway – FINALE is the perfect Sunday night destination to round out your 2022 Mardi Gras experience.

Featuring talents the likes of DJ Aron, Ben Bakson, Caca Werneck , Erik Villar, Kylie Sonique Love and the TBA winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6.

Let’s make this the greatest, gayest Mardi Gras yet!

Learn more about these events here:

February 20 – Fair Day, Sydney Victoria Park

February 20 – Fair Day After Party at The Bank

February 9 to March 6 – Broadheeey (Broadway car park)

February 17 to March 3 – Mardi Gras Film Festival

March 4 – Drag Bingo w/ Liquor Sisters

March 5 – 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

March 5 – GiRLTHING MARDI PARDI House of Euphoria

March 5 – Bring it Back: the Vogue Night at Waywards

March 6 – Mardi Gras 2022 Closing Party