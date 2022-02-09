What’s happening this February at The Bank Hotel

The Bank Hotel is back in signature party mode, hosting Waywards live music, Mardi Gras celebration, and plenty more this month.

As our monthly Bank Hotel updates roll on, things just get more and more exciting. This February, The Bank is tapping the gas with Mardi Gras celebrations, live music back at Waywards, and a wild King Street Carnival lineup.

So, let’s grab a cocktail from Avi’s Kantini and get into it, shall we?

Mardi Gras Fair Day

The Bank Hotel has been a proud host of Mardi Gras parties for years now, and 2022 is no exception. Of course, COVID-restrictive measures will be in place, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate diversity safely.

This year’s Fair Day will be kicking off 20th Feb, around 2 pm. Expect pure blonde tinnie raffles, DJ Sveta, friends, charismatic hosts, and to quote The Bank, “queens, queens, and more queens”. But wait, there’s more! $1 from every Pure Blonde schooner sold from 20th Feb to the 6th March will be donated to ACON, an NSW organisation dedicated to “community health, inclusion and HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders”.

There are plenty of more surprises in store for the big day, so be sure to head to The Bank’s website here to keep up to date with the latest announcements.

Live Music returns to Waywards

COVID restrictions haven’t been kind on live music, but that hasn’t stopped Waywards from hosting Sydney’s greatest musos. Check out this month’s entertainment below, and be sure to scoop up a ticket while you’re here. Together, let’s get live music back on its feet!

Thu February 10 – Pace Randolph, Special Guests TBA

Fri February 11 – Buffalo Paradise, Sunder, Lahi

Sat February 12 – Young Henrys Presents Royel Otis, Droves, Chelsea Warner

Fri February 18 – Pasiflorez, Megafauna, Warbaby

Thu February 24 – Abroad, Micah Jey, Special Gusts TBA