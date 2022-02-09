Grace Tame’s bombshell phone call at a sold-out National Press Club

Grace Tame said she received a threatening phone call from an employee of a government-funded organisation, telling her not to criticise Scott Morrison.

Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins addressed a sold-out National Press Club yesterday and spoke up about the toxic bs behind Aussie politics.

Tame said she was asked not to say anything “damning” about the PM ahead of the election.

Tame said the caller was “asking for my word that I would not say anything damning about the Prime Minister on the evening of the next Australian of the Year awards”.

“‘You are an influential person. He will have a fear,’ they said. What kind of fear, I asked myself?”

“And then I heard the words ‘with an election coming soon.

“And it crystallised — a fear for himself and no-one else, a fear that he might lose his position or, more to the point, his power.”

Tame went on to say she made a “conscious decision to stand up to evil” and she would continue to do so.

“To retreat into silence now would be hypocritical,” she said.

“You either fight it, or you are a part of it.”

When asked about who the caller was, Tame responded by saying: “I act with integrity,”

“It doesn’t matter now.”

More to come.