Greens leader explains why he refused to speak next to Australian flag

Greens leader Adam Bandt refused to speak next to the Australian flag at a press conference, here’s why.

Adam Bandt has been absolutely copping it since his decision not to speak next to the Australian flag at a press conference.

The Greens leader requested that a member of his staff more the flag before he spoke from the podium at Sydney’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices on Monday.

Bandt appeared in front of the press with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags as the only flag flying behind him.

The politician expplained that he removed the flag because it “represents lingering pain” he then went on to point out his wishes for Australia to become a republic and update our flag.

“For many Australians, this flag represents dispossession and the lingering pains of colonisation,” Bandt said.

“Through Treaty with First Nations’ Peoples and by moving to a Republic, we can have a flag that represents all of us.”

Indigenous leader Warren Mundine commented on the move and seriously questioned the decision.

“It’s idiotic,” Mundine said.

“Are the Greens actually in the Australian Federal Parliament? Seriously? Do they actually hate Australians that much? Aboriginals call themselves Australians all the time.

“The Greens are just a fringe university type group trying to run down the country.”