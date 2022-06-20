Billy Joel announces concert at Melbourne’s MCG

Billy Joel has announced that he’s coming to Australia for one night only to play Melbourne’s MCG.

Billy Joel is coming down under for the first time in 14 years this December to play a very special one-off show.

The man who needs no introduction will be playing the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 10 and he’s bringing all his greatest hits.

The show will be presented by ALWAYS LIVE as a part of Victoria’s state-wide celebration of contemporary live music.

“I’m happy to announce that I’m finally coming to Australia to do one exclusive show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of ALWAYS LIVE. It’s been a really long time since I’ve been there, I’m really looking forward to coming and I’m bringing the whole family and we’re going to enjoy it. I’ll see you there,” Joel said.

ALWAYS LIVE chair and Mushroom Group GEO Matt Gudinski relished the idea: “What a coup for Victoria, the music capital, to have one of the greatest artists of our era perform exclusively in Melbourne at one of the greatest stadiums in the world,”

“To work with ALWAYS LIVE to bring his show to the ‘G fulfils a dream my great father and I had… To host Billy here in Melbourne is truly special.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 4 at 10am AEST.